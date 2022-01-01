The Crown Live!
The Crown Live!
This hilarious parody of the popular Netflix show tells the story of how Elizabeth Windsor become Queen Elizabeth II in 80-minutes of non-stop comedic fun. Live at the Temple Theater from October 25 – 30.
Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Show Plus a $50 Gift Card to The Royal Mile.
By submitting, I agree to the KCCI Terms of Use (including the class action waiver and binding arbitration provisions). My information will be used described in the KCCI Privacy Notice.