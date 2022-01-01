  • Winnie The Pooh : The New Musical

  • Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh… and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation.


    Live at the Des Moines Civic Center for two performances on Saturday, November 5.

  • Enter for A Chance to Win 2 ﻿Tickets

  • Learn More!

  • By submitting, I agree to the KCCI Terms of Use (including the class action waiver and binding arbitration provisions). My information will be used described in the KCCI Privacy Notice.

  • Participation in this promotion is subject to the official rules.