  • Pima Air & Space Museum

    Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes

  • Enter to win a 1 Year Crew Membership

    for 2 adults and 4 children/grandchildren ages 17 and under

    and 2 single-use guest passes

  •  Membership includes: 

    • Unlimited FREE admission for one year to the Pima Air & Space Museum (including the 390th Memorial Museum plus the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame) and the Titan Missile Museum

    • Personalized membership card

    • 10% discount on purchases at Pima Air & Space Museum Store, Titan Missile Museum Store, and Flight Grill

    • Free or discounted admission to special events including Night Wings and Night of Fright

    • Free admission to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu, HI

    • Free admission to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA 

    • Invitation to the Annual Membership Meeting

    • Monthly e-newsletter

    • One-year subscription to Skywriting, the museum's biannual newsletter

