Membership includes:

• Unlimited FREE admission for one year to the Pima Air & Space Museum (including the 390th Memorial Museum plus the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame) and the Titan Missile Museum

• Personalized membership card

• 10% discount on purchases at Pima Air & Space Museum Store, Titan Missile Museum Store, and Flight Grill

• Free or discounted admission to special events including Night Wings and Night of Fright

• Free admission to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu, HI

• Free admission to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA

• Invitation to the Annual Membership Meeting

• Monthly e-newsletter

• One-year subscription to Skywriting, the museum's biannual newsletter