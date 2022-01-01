Pima Air & Space Museum
Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes
Pima Air & Space Museum
Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes
Enter to win a 1 Year Crew Membership
for 2 adults and 4 children/grandchildren ages 17 and under
and 2 single-use guest passes
Membership includes:
• Unlimited FREE admission for one year to the Pima Air & Space Museum (including the 390th Memorial Museum plus the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame) and the Titan Missile Museum
• Personalized membership card
• 10% discount on purchases at Pima Air & Space Museum Store, Titan Missile Museum Store, and Flight Grill
• Free or discounted admission to special events including Night Wings and Night of Fright
• Free admission to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu, HI
• Free admission to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA
• Invitation to the Annual Membership Meeting
• Monthly e-newsletter
• One-year subscription to Skywriting, the museum's biannual newsletter