  • Fiddler on the Roof

  • Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Live on the Des Moines Civic Center stage from Oct 25-30th.

