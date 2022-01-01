Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof
Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Live on the Des Moines Civic Center stage from Oct 25-30th.
Enter to Win 4 Tickets
By submitting, I agree to the KCCI Terms of Use (including the class action waiver and binding arbitration provisions). My information will be used described in the KCCI Privacy Notice.