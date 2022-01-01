It's time to feel like a kid again and reconnect with the natural wonders of our Sonoran Desert! Participants will enter to win two all expenses paid overnight experiences at Camp Cooper, the premier environmental learning center in Southern Arizona. Each winner will be able to share this experience with a spouse, partner, or friend. Participants in the experience must be 18 years old to participate.





The camp experience includes desert-based hikes and activities, meals and snacks, live animal demonstrations, campfire and stargazing activities, and more. Guests will spend the night in the Camp Cooper sleeping cabins.





Enter below for your chance to be one of fifteen lucky winners!