Forbidden Broadway : The Next Generation
Forbidden Broadway : The Next Generation
Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award® winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs. This hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true will leave you begging for more!
Live at the Temple Theater January 31 - February 5.
Enter for a chance to Win a Pair of Tickets!
By submitting, I agree to the KCCI Terms of Use (including the class action waiver and binding arbitration provisions). My information will be used described in the KCCI Privacy Notice.