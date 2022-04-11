NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts on April 11, 2022, and ends on April 22, 2022. Open to legal residents of the following Arizona counties who are at least 18 years old: Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Mohave, Yavapi, Gila, Maricopa, Pinal, La Paz, Greenlee and Graham. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for complete details.





By clicking Enter Now or otherwise participating in this promotion, I acknowledge I have read and that I agree to the Official Rules for this promotion, as well as Scripps Media, Inc.’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Employees of Superfly Media Experiences, LLC, WBCP indemnified, WBCP employees, its subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, advertising and promotion agencies, individuals engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Contest (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), and members of the immediate families (defined as including spouse, biological, adoptive or step-parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, siblings and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) or households (whether related or not) of any of the foregoing are NOT eligible to participate in this Contest. Void outside the US and where prohibited by law.