  • Enter for a chance to win tickets to Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway!

  • {{#each quiz_questions as |question questionIndex|}}
    {{#if_eq question.type "html"}}

    {{{question.html}}}

    {{/if_eq}} {{#if_eq question.type "text"}}
    {{question.text}}
    {{/if_eq}} {{#if_eq question.type "image"}}
    {{img question.image "quiz-image"}}
    {{/if_eq}}
      {{#each question.answers.choices as |choice choiceIndex|}}
    • {{#if_eq question.answers.type "text"}}
      {{choice}}
      {{else}}
      {{/if_eq}}
      • {{/each}}
    {{/each}}
  • Month
    Day
    Year
  • Powered by
    Participation in this promotion is subject to the official rules.