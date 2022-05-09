It's easy to win!
Watch ABC15 News from 10PM-10:35PM
Look for the secret word of the day
Enter it HERE by 11:59PM for a chance to win!
It's that simple!
It's easy to win!
Watch ABC15 News from 10PM-10:35PM
Look for the secret word of the day
Enter it HERE by 11:59PM for a chance to win!
It's that simple!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts on May 9, 2022, and ends on May 20, 2022. Open to legal residents of the following Arizona counties who are at least 18 years old: Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Mohave, Yavapi, Gila, Maricopa, Pinal, La Paz, Greenlee and Graham. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for complete details.
By clicking Enter Now or otherwise participating in this promotion, I acknowledge I have read and that I agree to the Official Rules for this promotion, as well as Scripps Media, Inc.’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Complete the form to enter