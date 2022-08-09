Official Nomination Form
8 Who Care is a volunteerism initiative to recognize and reward eight local citizens for outstanding community service. One outstanding recipient will choose a charity to receive a $2000 donation. Each of the eight will be featured in a WGAL 8 Newscast this fall and later honored at a virtual reception.
So if you know a neighbor, relative, friend or co-worker who is performing extraordinary personal acts and impacting the local community as a result, please nominate him or her. In 500 words or less, describe the activities and contributions which make you think this is the person deserving of such a prestigious recognition. Assume the judges know nothing about the nominee and/or the work they do; tell the story as you would to a stranger.
Convey what distinguishes him/her as an individual, and then highlight how the nominee's actions benefit the lives of others and local community.
Be sure to include the following information:
· Name(s) of the organization(s) your nominee works with.
· How long your nominee has worked with this organization, if known.
· Number of hours per month worked, if known.
· What is the community impact resulting from your nominee's work?
· DEADLINE: Must be submitted by July 29, 2022.
Also, please remember:
· Do not submit photographs; they will not be reviewed by the judges.
· Bullet points are encouraged.
· Only individuals are accepted as nominees. If nominating a couple or group, a separate form must be submitted for each.
· No posthumous selections will be made.