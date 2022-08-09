8 Who Care is a volunteerism initiative to recognize and reward eight local citizens for outstanding community service. One outstanding recipient will choose a charity to receive a $2000 donation. Each of the eight will be featured in a WGAL 8 Newscast this fall and later honored at a virtual reception.





So if you know a neighbor, relative, friend or co-worker who is performing extraordinary personal acts and impacting the local community as a result, please nominate him or her. In 500 words or less, describe the activities and contributions which make you think this is the person deserving of such a prestigious recognition. Assume the judges know nothing about the nominee and/or the work they do; tell the story as you would to a stranger.





Convey what distinguishes him/her as an individual, and then highlight how the nominee's actions benefit the lives of others and local community.