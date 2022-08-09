  • Official Nomination Form

  • 8 Who Care is a volunteerism initiative to recognize and reward eight local citizens for outstanding community service. One outstanding recipient will choose a charity to receive a $2000 donation. Each of the eight will be featured in a WGAL 8 Newscast this fall and later honored at a virtual reception.


    So if you know a neighbor, relative, friend or co-worker who is performing extraordinary personal acts and impacting the local community as a result, please nominate him or her. In 500 words or less, describe the activities and contributions which make you think this is the person deserving of such a prestigious recognition. Assume the judges know nothing about the nominee and/or the work they do; tell the story as you would to a stranger.


    Convey what distinguishes him/her as an individual, and then highlight how the nominee's actions benefit the lives of others and local community.

  • Be sure to include the following information:

    ·        Name(s) of the organization(s) your nominee works with.

    ·        How long your nominee has worked with this organization, if known.

    ·        Number of hours per month worked, if known.

    ·        What is the community impact resulting from your nominee's work?

    ·        DEADLINE: Must be submitted by July 29, 2022.


    Also, please remember:

    ·        Do not submit photographs; they will not be reviewed by the judges.

    ·        Bullet points are encouraged.

    ·        Only individuals are accepted as nominees. If nominating a couple or group, a separate form must be submitted for each.

    ·        No posthumous selections will be made.

