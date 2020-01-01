Today's Featured Prize
All Prizes
Contest Sponsors
All Prizes
Enter Now
WIN a $200 Gift Card to Coachlight Clinic & Spa.
Enter Now
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to A Magical Cirque Christmas. Monday, December 20 at 8:00 pm at Stephens Auditorium.
Enter Now
WIN a $250 Gift Card to Warners' Stellian Appliance in West Des Moines.
Enter Now
WIN a $200 Gift Card to Mattress Discounter.
Enter Now
Window World is giving away $200 worth of Applebee’s Gift Cards. Be one of 4 lucky winners!
Enter Now
WIN a $200 Gift Card for any purchase at The Learning Post & Toys.
Enter Now
WIN a $250 Gift Card to Warners' Stellian Appliance in West Des Moines.
Enter Now
WIN a 10-Week Membership to Climb Iowa!
Enter Now
WIN a Family Four Pack of tickets to the 2022 Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus, January 28-30 2022.
Enter Now
Enter for a chance to win four tickets to the Nutcracker. At Des Moines Performing Arts Civic Center on December 10-12, 2021.
Enter Now
WIN a $250 Gift Card to Warners' Stellian Appliance in West Des Moines.
Enter Now
WIN a One-Night stay at Pella’s Amsterdam Hotel on the Molengracht Canal along with $60 in Pella Bucks.
Enter Now
Enter to WIN a bottle of wine ($50.00 or less), & a Maytag dairy farm heritage gift box, including Swiss, White Cheddar, English Aged Cheddar and 8 oz of Maytag Blue Cheese.
Enter Now
WIN a $200 Gift Card to Campbells Nutrition in Urbandale and Des Moines.
Contest Sponsors
This promotion is managed by KCCI Television (Hearst). Participation in this promotion is subject to the
official rules
.