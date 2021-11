Boston Pops 2021 Holiday Pops Concert Ticket Sweepstakes

Kick off your holiday season with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. Capturing the magic of the Christmas season and the winter charms of New England, the Boston Pops will perform their signature ‘Sleigh Ride’, classics and new arrangements for an unforgettable holiday show. Plus, Santa Claus himself will make a guest appearance for the time honored sing-along.