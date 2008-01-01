Every few years, Down East takes a close look at what makes a great place to live in Maine, and this year, we want your input! We’ve seeded our March Madness–style bracket tournament with 16 towns in four divisions, from all across the state, each one offering a little something different.





We followed a few ground rules this year: For starters, we didn’t include any towns that made it into our last Best Places to Live issue, in March 2020. We privileged towns that scored highly in 2019 and 2020 on Maine Housing’s Home Ownership Affordability Index. We looked for towns we love for their quality of life: easy access to the Maine outdoors, lively or up-and-coming Main Streets, proximity to fun dining and retail. Not every town checks every box, but each town can make a solid case for being Maine’s best place to live.